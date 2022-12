videoDetails

From 6 stations in 2002 to 286 stations in 2022, Delhi Metro completes 20 successful year

| Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

Delhi Metro celebrated the landmark moment of completing 20 years of metro operations in the National Capital Region. “It was marked with the inauguration of a special exhibition highlighting 20 years of operations and the Indo-Japan partnership which has helped shape the Delhi Metro project,” DMRC tweeted.