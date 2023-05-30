NewsVideos
From Ludo King to Subway Surfers, these are the most data-hungry games in India

|Updated: May 30, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
In India, mobile games like Call of Duty Mobile, Candy Crush Saga and Carrom Pool: Disc Game are the most data-hungry games, collecting up to 17 out of 32 different data points -- including photos and videos, contact information, location data and contacts, a new report showed on Tuesday.

