Futuristic Education: AI or Natural Intelligence, What's in focus? | Rajiv Tandon, BITS Pilani Digital

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
What does it take to build future-ready learners in a world where skills become outdated every 2–3 years? In this exclusive conversation with Zee, Mr. Rajiv Tandon, CEO, BITS Pilani Digital shares how BITS Pilani Digital is reimagining digital education to blend flexibility, quality, and real-world readiness. In this episode: Why today’s learners need more than just a degree The shrinking shelf-life of skills How BITS Pilani Digital blends academic rigour with hands-on learning

