G20 Breaking: S. Jaishankar's big statement on Xi Jinping, no one's arrival is not an issue

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
G20 Breaking: Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has given a big statement on Xi Jinping, he said that it is his personal decision to come or not, it is not an issue for anyone to come or not. He also said that it does not matter whether someone comes or not.
