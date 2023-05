videoDetails

G20 Delegates Receive Traditional Welcome In Dehradun, Uttarakhand

| Updated: May 23, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

G20 delegates received a traditional welcome at the Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun for G20 meet. The delegates engaged in cultural Choliya dance at the airport. Notably, the meet is scheduled to take place on May 24 and 25.