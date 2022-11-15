NewsVideos

G20 must succeed & must not fail: Indonesian President Joko Widodo

|Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Nov 15 in his opening remarks said that the G 20 summit must succeed and must not fail. “As G20 presidency, Indonesia made its best effort to bridge profound & wide differences. But success can only be achieved if all of us are fully committed to work to set aside differences to produce something concrete, beneficial for world,” said President Widodo “We also witnessed the world order & int'l law being tested. Today, eyes of the world are focussed on our meeting - will we be able to succeed or will we add another item to number of failures? In my view, G20 must succeed & must not fail,” he added.

