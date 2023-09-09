trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660097
G20 Summit 2023: "Building Industrial Value Chains In Bay Of Bengal..." Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
"Japan is delivering various transport infrastructure development projects including the construction of Delhi metro here in the city to support economic development of countries. Going forward, we want to take this effort a step further to expand the scope of cooperation to wider areas including supply chains to link people together by strengthening connectivity. We also intend to work on building industrial value chains in the whole of Bay of Bengal...", says Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
