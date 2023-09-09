trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659970
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Announces Adoption Of 'New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
After protracted discussions on the conclusion statement that had been stalled over a mention of the Ukraine issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Saturday that the G20 member nations had accepted a consensus leaders' declaration for their summit.
