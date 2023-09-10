trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660342
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Proposes Virtual Session Of G20 Before Brazil Takes Over Presidency

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the G20 hold a virtual meeting at the end of November to review the recommendations and choices taken during the leaders' summit.
Follow Us

All Videos

G20 Summit update: मोदी के Bharat को Britain के PM Rishi Sunak का राम-राम
play icon7:55
G20 Summit update: मोदी के Bharat को Britain के PM Rishi Sunak का राम-राम
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With 'Good Morning' At Raj Ghat
play icon3:21
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With 'Good Morning' At Raj Ghat
Delhi G-20 Summit update: G20 held at Bharat Mandpam will always be remembered with these historical moments
play icon6:59
Delhi G-20 Summit update: G20 held at Bharat Mandpam will always be remembered with these historical moments
China was stunned by this master stroke of Modi
play icon6:58
China was stunned by this master stroke of Modi
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Hands Over G20 Presidency To President Of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
play icon0:53
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Hands Over G20 Presidency To President Of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Trending Videos

G20 Summit update: मोदी के Bharat को Britain के PM Rishi Sunak का राम-राम
play icon7:55
G20 Summit update: मोदी के Bharat को Britain के PM Rishi Sunak का राम-राम
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With 'Good Morning' At Raj Ghat
play icon3:21
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With 'Good Morning' At Raj Ghat
Delhi G-20 Summit update: G20 held at Bharat Mandpam will always be remembered with these historical moments
play icon6:59
Delhi G-20 Summit update: G20 held at Bharat Mandpam will always be remembered with these historical moments
China was stunned by this master stroke of Modi
play icon6:58
China was stunned by this master stroke of Modi
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Hands Over G20 Presidency To President Of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
play icon0:53
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Hands Over G20 Presidency To President Of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
India,