G20 Summit 2023: Security Tightened At Jama Masjid Area As New Delhi Hosts G20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Security has been tightened at the Jama Masjid area as New Delhi hosts the G20 Summit. Unique decoration adorned the area. Umbrellas and flowers were used to embellish the area in view of the G 20 summit. The theme for this year's Summit is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth, One Family, One Future.
