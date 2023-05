videoDetails

G7 Summit: PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Rishi Sunak, Calls It A `Very Fruitful One`

| Updated: May 21, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and called it a 'very fruitful one'. The two leaders, who are in Japan's Hiroshima to attend the G7 summit, discussed boosting cooperation in trade, innovation, science, and other such sectors.