Gaganyaan Mission: Indian Navy units successfully recovers crew module from Bay of Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
ISRO on Oct 21 successfully conducted a test flight of the crew escape system of the country’s first human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan. After nine minutes, the mission crew module successfully splashed in the Bay of Bengal, ten kilometres away from Sriharikota. Notably, the Indian Navy was stationed at the destined place for the recovery of the module. Meanwhile, the module was retrieved by Naval divers and was taken to a Naval ship. The module will be brought to Madras Harbour on October 28. The Gaganyaan was successfully launched from the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota exactly at 10 a.m.
