Gandhi-Mandela Centre in Pretoria continues to strengthen bilateral ties between India-South Africa

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
The Gandhi-Mandela Centre of Specialisation for Artisan Skills in collaboration with India and the South Africa government has been providing vocational education and training to meet the training requirements of young people as well as the artisan skills requirements of South Africa.
