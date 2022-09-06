NewsVideos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world

During the last 15 years, an Indore resident has collected thousands of Ganesha idols from across the world and decorated his house with them. Interestingly, no two idols are made of the same material. Each idol is made using materials different from the others. These mainly include Ganesha made from betel nut, tree root, coconut, turmeric, and many other natural objects.

Sep 06, 2022
