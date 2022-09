Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Large number of devotees offer prayers at Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad

Large number of devotees offered prayers at Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on august 31. They sought blessings of Lord Ganesha.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

