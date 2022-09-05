NewsVideos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lord Ganesha idol made from 60 kg of onions in Washim

Lord Ganesha’s idol was made using 60 kg of onions in Kamargaon. The idol was made by Jai Bhavani Ganesh Mandal in Washim. The eco-friendly Ganesh idol was one of the key highlight of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the region.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
Lord Ganesha’s idol was made using 60 kg of onions in Kamargaon. The idol was made by Jai Bhavani Ganesh Mandal in Washim. The eco-friendly Ganesh idol was one of the key highlight of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the region.

All Videos

Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls
Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt arrested under POCSO case
Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt arrested under POCSO case
Canadian stabbing spree took place at 13 different locations
Canadian stabbing spree took place at 13 different locations
Former U.S. President Barack Obama wins an Emmy Award for his Netflix Series
Former U.S. President Barack Obama wins an Emmy Award for his Netflix Series
Arshdeep Singh facing vicious trolling: Pakistan's nefarious propaganda exposed
16:2
Arshdeep Singh facing vicious trolling: Pakistan's nefarious propaganda exposed

Trending Videos

Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls
Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt arrested under POCSO case
Canadian stabbing spree took place at 13 different locations
Former U.S. President Barack Obama wins an Emmy Award for his Netflix Series
16:2
Arshdeep Singh facing vicious trolling: Pakistan's nefarious propaganda exposed