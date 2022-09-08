Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: MP CM visits various Ganesh pandals in Bhopal

As the whole country is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with gaiety, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 07 visited various Ganesh pandals in Bhopal. The CM also performed Ganesh Aarti at the pandal.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

