Ganesh Chaturthi: Lalbaugcha Raja immersed amid huge celebration by devotees

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Amid a huge gathering of people in Mumbai, Lord Ganesha's idol was taken from Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal for immersion on September 28. People in huge numbers gathered to celebrate the occasion with flowers and colours.
