Ganesha sculpture created by Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri beach.

A 3,425 sand ladoo sculpture of Lord Ganesha bearing the greeting "Happy Ganesh Puja" was made by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at the Puri beach to commemorate the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. Locals were photographed taking pictures of the Lord Ganesha sculpture while being fascinated by the artist's creation.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:30 PM IST
