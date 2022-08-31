Ganpati idol placed at Eidgah ground in Hubballi after Karnataka HC order

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Karnataka, a Ganpati idol was installed at the Eidgah ground in Hubballi on August 31. The idol was installed after Karnataka High Court upheld authorities' decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Eidgah ground.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

