trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664172
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gautam Gambhir Praises MS Dhoni's Sacrifice Of International Runs For International Runs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Gambhir praised Dhoni for his accomplishments in both the batter and captain roles in Indian cricket. Gambhir claimed Dhoni was the first Indian keeper-batter who could transform the game with his batting, in contrast to the previous ones who were keepers first and then hitters.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Big game in land auction!
play icon13:46
DNA: Big game in land auction!
DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?
play icon15:24
DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?
DNA: 'Complete history' of 96 year old Parliament House
play icon12:45
DNA: 'Complete history' of 96 year old Parliament House
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi hinted that something big is going to happen in the new parliament?
play icon8:4
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi hinted that something big is going to happen in the new parliament?
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause
play icon9:42
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause

Trending Videos

DNA: Big game in land auction!
play icon13:46
DNA: Big game in land auction!
DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?
play icon15:24
DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?
DNA: 'Complete history' of 96 year old Parliament House
play icon12:45
DNA: 'Complete history' of 96 year old Parliament House
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi hinted that something big is going to happen in the new parliament?
play icon8:4
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi hinted that something big is going to happen in the new parliament?
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause
play icon9:42
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause
sports videos,