‘Ghamandiya’ alliance is walking with resolution of abolishing Sanatana Dharma: Anurag Thakur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Speaking to the media persons on September 14, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the 'Ghamandiya' alliance is walking with the resolution of abolishing Sanatana Dharma. Furthermore, he said that if this is only the future plan of the opposition, then they don't have any leader or policies and there are flaws in their intentions too. He said, “The 'Ghamandiya' alliance is walking with the resolution of abolishing Sanatan Dharma. I want to say to them that you are violating the Constitution, disrespecting Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and letting down 140 crore people in the country. If this is only the future plan of the opposition, then I can only say that they don't have any leader or policies and there are flaws in their intentions too...On the violation of the Constitution, the questions are to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.”
Insights on India's Kiran MK-II fighter jet by Air Force's Squadron leader Ashwin
Insights on India's Kiran MK-II fighter jet by Air Force's Squadron leader Ashwin
US spokesperson Margaret MacLeod wishes people on Hindi Diwas
US spokesperson Margaret MacLeod wishes people on Hindi Diwas
J&K: Civil society members pay tributes to officers martyred in Anantnag encounter
J&K: Civil society members pay tributes to officers martyred in Anantnag encounter
The whole of Panipat started walking on the streets. Slogans of Amar Rahe were raised.
The whole of Panipat started walking on the streets. Slogans of Amar Rahe were raised.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets former Indian Cricketer Sourav Ganguly in Madrid
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets former Indian Cricketer Sourav Ganguly in Madrid

