Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2936132https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/ghaziabad-commissioner-abdul-rahman-suspended-in-chhangur-baba-case-2936132.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ghaziabad commissioner Abdul Rahman suspended in chhangur baba case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Strong action on Ghaziabad commissioner in Chhangur case! Everyone is shocked! ED will take Chhangur and Naveen Rohra in custody remand today... ED has filed an application in court for 10 days custody... on which the court will hear today... Earlier, ATS had taken Chhangur and Neetu alias Nasreen on 7 days remand... Ghaziabad commissioner takes big action. Crime branch inspector Abdul suspended. Abdul found to be close to Chhangur gang. Ghaziabad- accused of threatening a Hindu family.

All Videos

PM Modi receives grand welcome in London
Play Icon06:24
PM Modi receives grand welcome in London
Huge revelation on Chhangur's field agent
Play Icon04:58
Huge revelation on Chhangur's field agent
Watch Top News of the Day
Play Icon03:48
Watch Top News of the Day
AQIS Terror Module Busted in Gujarat
Play Icon07:11
AQIS Terror Module Busted in Gujarat
Another Plane Crash witnessed in Italy's Brescia
Play Icon06:35
Another Plane Crash witnessed in Italy's Brescia

Trending Videos

PM Modi receives grand welcome in London
play icon6:24
PM Modi receives grand welcome in London
Huge revelation on Chhangur's field agent
play icon4:58
Huge revelation on Chhangur's field agent
Watch Top News of the Day
play icon3:48
Watch Top News of the Day
AQIS Terror Module Busted in Gujarat
play icon7:11
AQIS Terror Module Busted in Gujarat
Another Plane Crash witnessed in Italy's Brescia
play icon6:35
Another Plane Crash witnessed in Italy's Brescia
NEWS ON ONE CLICK