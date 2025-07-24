videoDetails

Ghaziabad commissioner Abdul Rahman suspended in chhangur baba case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Strong action on Ghaziabad commissioner in Chhangur case! Everyone is shocked! ED will take Chhangur and Naveen Rohra in custody remand today... ED has filed an application in court for 10 days custody... on which the court will hear today... Earlier, ATS had taken Chhangur and Neetu alias Nasreen on 7 days remand... Ghaziabad commissioner takes big action. Crime branch inspector Abdul suspended. Abdul found to be close to Chhangur gang. Ghaziabad- accused of threatening a Hindu family.