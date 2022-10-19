Ghaziabad Dog Attack: The death could have been avoided?

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

A grievous incident occurred on October 18 in Sector 100 Noida when a dog mauled down a child in an apartment complex. The child succumbed to its injuries later in the hospital. The matter is still being investigated. However the locals took to protest against the incident on October 18. Several animal activists have taken up the cause of animals and are coming to the fore in defence of dogs and are asking for proper investigation of the matter. Gauri Maulekhi, Animal Right Activist said, “This death was unnecessary and could have been avoided. Noida authority is responsible for sterilising the stray dogs but have not done their work yet.