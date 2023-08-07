trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645850
NewsVideos
videoDetails

GIP On SALE: Noida’s Great India Palace, once biggest mall in country to be sold? Deets Inside

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Noida’s The Great India Place, once known as the biggest mall of India, is reportedly now on sale. In light of the worsening scenario following the Covid epidemic, mall management is attempting to boost the economy.

All Videos

Gyanvapi Survey Update: After CM Yogi, Bageshwar Baba's big statement!
play icon4:55
Gyanvapi Survey Update: After CM Yogi, Bageshwar Baba's big statement!
Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain hits back at Muslim side's allegations
play icon1:12
Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain hits back at Muslim side's allegations
Congress launches scathing attack over Delhi Services Bill, 'Purpose of the bill is to create fear'
play icon7:13
Congress launches scathing attack over Delhi Services Bill, 'Purpose of the bill is to create fear'
PM Modi launchs 'My Textile My Pride' campaign, attacks opposition
play icon2:29
PM Modi launchs 'My Textile My Pride' campaign, attacks opposition
Terrible accident in Lodhiya Kund, car falls into pond along with 12 year old girl
play icon3:58
Terrible accident in Lodhiya Kund, car falls into pond along with 12 year old girl

Trending Videos

Gyanvapi Survey Update: After CM Yogi, Bageshwar Baba's big statement!
play icon4:55
Gyanvapi Survey Update: After CM Yogi, Bageshwar Baba's big statement!
Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain hits back at Muslim side's allegations
play icon1:12
Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain hits back at Muslim side's allegations
Congress launches scathing attack over Delhi Services Bill, 'Purpose of the bill is to create fear'
play icon7:13
Congress launches scathing attack over Delhi Services Bill, 'Purpose of the bill is to create fear'
PM Modi launchs 'My Textile My Pride' campaign, attacks opposition
play icon2:29
PM Modi launchs 'My Textile My Pride' campaign, attacks opposition
Terrible accident in Lodhiya Kund, car falls into pond along with 12 year old girl
play icon3:58
Terrible accident in Lodhiya Kund, car falls into pond along with 12 year old girl