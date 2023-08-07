trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645949
GIP On SALE: Noida’s Great India Palace, once biggest mall in country to be sold? Deets Inside

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Noida’s The Great India Place, once known as the biggest mall of India, is reportedly now on sale. In light of the worsening scenario following the Covid epidemic, mall management is attempting to boost the economy.

