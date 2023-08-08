trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646114
“Given power to work for people, not to take their rights” CM Kejriwal jibes at HM Amit Shah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Rajya Sabha on August 07 passed the Bill that empowers the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. Reacting to this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that they have been given the power to work for the people, not take away their rights.

