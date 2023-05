videoDetails

Go First Airways: Indian carriers that have collapsed in the past

| Updated: May 03, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

Cash-strapped Indian airline Go First Airways filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal, blaming Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet. The insolvency filing marks the first major airline collapse in the country since Jet Airways filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and underscores the fierce competition in the sector.