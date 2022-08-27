Goa CM assures punishment to culprits in Sonali Phogat death case

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on August 27 affirmed that culprits involved in BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death case will be punished. Addressing media persons, CM Sawant said, “Full support from day one in the investigation. Those who have to be punished will be punished by Goa Police 100 per cent. At present, they (accused) are in the custody and an investigation is going on.”

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

