NewsVideos

Goa CM assures punishment to culprits in Sonali Phogat death case

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on August 27 affirmed that culprits involved in BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death case will be punished. Addressing media persons, CM Sawant said, “Full support from day one in the investigation. Those who have to be punished will be punished by Goa Police 100 per cent. At present, they (accused) are in the custody and an investigation is going on.”

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 06:50 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on August 27 affirmed that culprits involved in BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death case will be punished. Addressing media persons, CM Sawant said, “Full support from day one in the investigation. Those who have to be punished will be punished by Goa Police 100 per cent. At present, they (accused) are in the custody and an investigation is going on.”

All Videos

According to Study, ‘Synthetic’ embryo with brain and beating heart grown from multiple stem cells
According to Study, ‘Synthetic’ embryo with brain and beating heart grown from multiple stem cells
Anjuna Police takes two accused to Court in Sonali Phogat death case
Anjuna Police takes two accused to Court in Sonali Phogat death case
Disha Patani shows why she’s undisputed queen of fitness
Disha Patani shows why she’s undisputed queen of fitness
According to Defence Secy, ICG inducted 25 latest ALH mark-III helicopters, drones for rescue operations
According to Defence Secy, ICG inducted 25 latest ALH mark-III helicopters, drones for rescue operations
BJP's strategy against CM Hemant Soren
3:2
BJP's strategy against CM Hemant Soren

Trending Videos

According to Study, ‘Synthetic’ embryo with brain and beating heart grown from multiple stem cells
Anjuna Police takes two accused to Court in Sonali Phogat death case
Disha Patani shows why she’s undisputed queen of fitness
According to Defence Secy, ICG inducted 25 latest ALH mark-III helicopters, drones for rescue operations
3:2
BJP's strategy against CM Hemant Soren