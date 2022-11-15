NewsVideos

Goa CM backs state Health Minister amid Congress’s demand to sack him over CAG’s report

|Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
Reacting to Goa Congress President Amit Patkar’s demand of sacking state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane over Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s report on ‘Wellness Forever’ purchases, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on November 15 refuted the remarks and instead took a swipe at Congress by alleging the party of blaming BJP amid lack of work. The CAG’s report mentioned ‘gross violations’ in purchases for ‘Wellness Forever'.

All Videos

G20 Summit 2022: Corona and Ukraine war caused havoc in the world said PM Modi
8:24
G20 Summit 2022: Corona and Ukraine war caused havoc in the world said PM Modi
Virginia Shooting: Three University football players died after shooting on campus
Virginia Shooting: Three University football players died after shooting on campus
Watch: Rijiju condemns WB minister’s derogatory remarks on President Murmu, criticizes CM over lack of action
Watch: Rijiju condemns WB minister’s derogatory remarks on President Murmu, criticizes CM over lack of action
5 family members drown in a bid to save woman in Gujarat's Kutch
5 family members drown in a bid to save woman in Gujarat's Kutch
J&K: Bomb Disposal Squad defuses 2 IEDs with timers in Jammu
J&K: Bomb Disposal Squad defuses 2 IEDs with timers in Jammu

Trending Videos

8:24
G20 Summit 2022: Corona and Ukraine war caused havoc in the world said PM Modi
Virginia Shooting: Three University football players died after shooting on campus
Watch: Rijiju condemns WB minister’s derogatory remarks on President Murmu, criticizes CM over lack of action
5 family members drown in a bid to save woman in Gujarat's Kutch
J&K: Bomb Disposal Squad defuses 2 IEDs with timers in Jammu