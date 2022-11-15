Goa CM backs state Health Minister amid Congress’s demand to sack him over CAG’s report

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Reacting to Goa Congress President Amit Patkar’s demand of sacking state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane over Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s report on ‘Wellness Forever’ purchases, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on November 15 refuted the remarks and instead took a swipe at Congress by alleging the party of blaming BJP amid lack of work. The CAG’s report mentioned ‘gross violations’ in purchases for ‘Wellness Forever'.