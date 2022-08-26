Goa CM brought suspicion by jumping to conclusion in Sonali Phogat case: Vijai Sardesai

Amid the reports of blunt force injuries coming forward in connection with the death of Sonali Phogat, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on August 25 in Panaji, alleged that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant likes to give clean chit and jump the gun. The MLA also said that the Goa CM brought suspicion by jumping to conclusion in the case. “Yesterday they said she died of heart attack. Today, post-mortem revealed several blunt force injuries. It proves CM likes to give clean chit, jump the gun. This is giving Goa a bad name. This shows state of affairs here,” Goa Forward Party MLA said.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Amid the reports of blunt force injuries coming forward in connection with the death of Sonali Phogat, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on August 25 in Panaji, alleged that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant likes to give clean chit and jump the gun. The MLA also said that the Goa CM brought suspicion by jumping to conclusion in the case. “Yesterday they said she died of heart attack. Today, post-mortem revealed several blunt force injuries. It proves CM likes to give clean chit, jump the gun. This is giving Goa a bad name. This shows state of affairs here,” Goa Forward Party MLA said.