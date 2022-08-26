NewsVideos

Goa CM brought suspicion by jumping to conclusion in Sonali Phogat case: Vijai Sardesai

Amid the reports of blunt force injuries coming forward in connection with the death of Sonali Phogat, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on August 25 in Panaji, alleged that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant likes to give clean chit and jump the gun. The MLA also said that the Goa CM brought suspicion by jumping to conclusion in the case. “Yesterday they said she died of heart attack. Today, post-mortem revealed several blunt force injuries. It proves CM likes to give clean chit, jump the gun. This is giving Goa a bad name. This shows state of affairs here,” Goa Forward Party MLA said.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
Amid the reports of blunt force injuries coming forward in connection with the death of Sonali Phogat, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on August 25 in Panaji, alleged that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant likes to give clean chit and jump the gun. The MLA also said that the Goa CM brought suspicion by jumping to conclusion in the case. “Yesterday they said she died of heart attack. Today, post-mortem revealed several blunt force injuries. It proves CM likes to give clean chit, jump the gun. This is giving Goa a bad name. This shows state of affairs here,” Goa Forward Party MLA said.

All Videos

This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning | Zee English News
This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning | Zee English News
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
36:20
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
Deshhit: Dragon showing hypersonic fear to the super power!
43:17
Deshhit: Dragon showing hypersonic fear to the super power!
Congress members to remain in Ranchi until Jharkhand political situation is not resolved
Congress members to remain in Ranchi until Jharkhand political situation is not resolved
AIMIM chief urges to ensure peaceful Friday prayers following Raja Singh’s arrest
AIMIM chief urges to ensure peaceful Friday prayers following Raja Singh’s arrest

Trending Videos

This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning | Zee English News
36:20
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
43:17
Deshhit: Dragon showing hypersonic fear to the super power!
Congress members to remain in Ranchi until Jharkhand political situation is not resolved
AIMIM chief urges to ensure peaceful Friday prayers following Raja Singh’s arrest