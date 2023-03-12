Goa CM Pramod Sawant participated in the ‘Shigmo’ festival in Panaji | Zee News English

NewsVideos
Goa CM Pramod Sawant participated in the 'Shigmo' festival in Panaji

Mar 12, 2023
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on March 11 participated in the ‘Shigmo’ festival in Panaji. The Shigmo Festival, also known as Shigmotsav, is a two-week arts and culture festival held every year at the start of the spring season in the month of Phalgun, according to the Hindu Saka calendar. From March 08 to March 21, Goa will bring along an incredible fusion of the festivals of Holi and the Goa Carnival. Shigmotsav parade is a mix of folk costumes, traditional art forms, music, and flashy colours attracting locals, tourists CM Pramod Sawant said, “This festival is celebrated across the state and the tourism department provides support for it to promote cultural tourism.”

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the NDMC G20 Flower Festival in New Delhi

