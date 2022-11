Goa to organise first-of-its-kind Purple Fest to celebrate diversity

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Goa will organise a first-of-its-kind Purple Fest to celebrate diversity, informed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on November 01 in Porvorim. The fest will be celebrated from January 06 to 08 next year. “A first-of-its-kind Purple Fest- celebrating diversity will be organised in Goa from January 6 to 8, 2023. Divyangs from across the country are being invited for this fest,” the CM said.