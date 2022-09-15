NewsVideos

Goans will not forgive them: State INC chief Patkar on 8 party MLAs joining BJP

Reacting sharply to the merger of eight Congress MLAs with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa on September 14, state’s INC chief Amit Patkar said that people of the state won’t be forgiving. “Congress will never break. Goans are very smart, they'll not forgive them. Earlier, Congress MLAs had gone to a temple, a church to pledge to not defect from the party. But these people aren't even scared of God,” said Amit Patkar.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
