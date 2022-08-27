NewsVideos

Golden Temple envelops in flowers ahead of first Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Ahead of the first Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the flower decorations began at the Golden Temple on August 26 in Amritsar, Punjab. Scores of people were seen decorating the temple. The temple looked beautiful enveloped in the flowers.

Aug 27, 2022
