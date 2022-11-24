“Good opportunity for us to show our skills,” says Shikhar Dhawan ahead of NZ clash

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

Ahead of the ODI clash against New Zealand on Friday, India captain Shikhar Dhawan said that this ODI series against the Blackcaps would be an excellent exposure for the young players and they are looking forward to playing some good cricket in the tricky weather. The Indian team will play three-match ODI series against the Kiwis starting on November 25, as Men in Blue builds up to the 2023 World Cup. The last time India toured New Zealand was in January-February 2020.