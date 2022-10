Google is all set to release Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in ‘Made by Google’ event

| Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 07:05 PM IST

Google will on Oct. 6 launch the Pixel 7 and its first smartwatch as the company prepares to take on a new line of rival products from Apple Inc expected. Google is all set to release Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in ‘Made by Google’ event