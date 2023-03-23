videoDetails

Google Offers Public Access To Bard To Compete With ChatGPT; Know All About It

| Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Google Offers Public Access To Bard To Compete With ChatGPT; Know All About It Google opens public access to Bard to compete with ChatGPT; know all about it. Google is granting early access to 'Bard', which has been first rolled out in the US and UK. Google will be expanding the access to 'Bard' over time to more countries and languages. "You can use 'Bard' to boost your productivity, accelerate your ideas and fuel your curiosity.