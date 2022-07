Google Pixel 6a is on sale, know the best features of the phone?

Google Pixel 6a is officially in the Indian market. The latest edition in the pixel mid-range series is available on Google’s official website and Flipkart. Find out what’s new in Google pixel 6a.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

Google Pixel 6a is officially in the Indian market. The latest edition in the pixel mid-range series is available on Google’s official website and Flipkart. Find out what’s new in Google pixel 6a.