Government issues new guidelines for Real Kota Factory

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
DNA: Government has issued new guidelines for Real Kota Factory. Government has admitted that Coaching Centers providing preparation for various competitive exams including NEET, IIT across the country including Kota are breaking government rules and regulations that is why Ministry of Education has issued guidelines for coaching institutes across the country. These guidelines have been made for the coaching centers preparing for competitive exams.

