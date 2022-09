Government made a new rule regarding seat belt in the car

| Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 07:14 AM IST

After the death of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident, the issue of car safety has been in the news and there has been a demand that the government should take some more steps related to car safety. Now in this episode, the Central Government has prepared a draft, in which it has been said to make seat belt alarm mandatory. This will make vehicles and rides more secure.