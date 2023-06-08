NewsVideos
Govt assured to complete police investigation before June 15: Bajrang Punia

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
After having 5-hour long meeting with Anurag Thakur, Wrestler Bajrang Punia said that the government has assured to complete the investigation before June 15. Speaking to ANI, Punia said, “Government has assured us that police investigation will be completed before 15th June. We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back and he has agreed to it. If no action is taken by 15th June, we will continue our protest.”

