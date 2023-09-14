trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662201
Govt will not make 6 airbags mandatory for car: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on September 13 said that the Government will not make 6 airbags mandatory for the car as people are cautious.
