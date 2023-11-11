trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686899
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
A song on millets featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated for this year's Grammy Awards. The song highlights the health benefits and the government's efforts to promote the nutritious cereal.
Follow Us

All Videos

Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
Play Icon1:27
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
Play Icon11:19
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
Play Icon11:32
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
World Cup 2023: This Is Why ICC Board Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket
Play Icon2:10
World Cup 2023: This Is Why ICC Board Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket
24 Lakh Lamps To Be Illuminated As Ayodhya Prepares For Diwali Festivities
Play Icon1:54
24 Lakh Lamps To Be Illuminated As Ayodhya Prepares For Diwali Festivities

Trending Videos

Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
play icon1:27
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
play icon11:19
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
play icon11:32
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
World Cup 2023: This Is Why ICC Board Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket
play icon2:10
World Cup 2023: This Is Why ICC Board Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket
24 Lakh Lamps To Be Illuminated As Ayodhya Prepares For Diwali Festivities
play icon1:54
24 Lakh Lamps To Be Illuminated As Ayodhya Prepares For Diwali Festivities
India,