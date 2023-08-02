trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643846
Grammy-Winning Singer Lizzo Sued By Dancers Over Sexual Harassment And Hostile Work Environment

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
According to a complaint filed on Tuesday, three of Lizzo's tour dancers have accused the singer of sexual harassment and of inciting a hostile work environment through repeated instances of racial, sexual, and religious harassment between 2021 and 2023.

