PM Modi Performs Puja, Dedicates New Parliament Building To Nation

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived to inaugurate India's new seat of power, the New Parliament building. The PM accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla payed floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before beginning the havan. A special hour-long havan ceremony began inside the New building's premises.

