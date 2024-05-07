videoDetails

Greater Noida Viral Video: Men In BMW Chase Family’s Car; Dash Cam Footage Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh | Updated: May 07, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

Three men in a BMW followed and blocked a woman's car for around two kilometers in a terrifying incident that happened in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The event, which was recorded by the car's dashcam, has gone viral on the internet. It happened on May 2 while the mother was taking her family to the hospital in the vicinity of Knowledge Park in Greater Noida. The males can be seen in the video pursuing the automobile, trying to pass it, and even scuffing up against it. She keeps her cool and keeps driving in spite of the intimidation. Eventually, the BMW comes in the way and she must turn around her car to drive away. Upon getting out of their car, the males start throwing bottles at them.