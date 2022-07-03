Guess what? July 3 now commemorates as a day for Biryani, of Biryani and by Biryani

We have good news for all the Biryani lovers out there! To mark the admiration for the dish, July 3, 2022 is being celebrated as World's 1st Biryani Day. LT Foods, a Consumer Food Company's flagship brand 'Daawat Basmati Rice' has coined an occasion to honour the exemplary Biryani which is appreciated across the globe.

| Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 02:02 AM IST

