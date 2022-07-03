NewsVideos

Guess what? July 3 now commemorates as a day for Biryani, of Biryani and by Biryani

We have good news for all the Biryani lovers out there! To mark the admiration for the dish, July 3, 2022 is being celebrated as World's 1st Biryani Day. LT Foods, a Consumer Food Company's flagship brand 'Daawat Basmati Rice' has coined an occasion to honour the exemplary Biryani which is appreciated across the globe.

|Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 02:02 AM IST
We have good news for all the Biryani lovers out there! To mark the admiration for the dish, July 3, 2022 is being celebrated as World's 1st Biryani Day. LT Foods, a Consumer Food Company's flagship brand 'Daawat Basmati Rice' has coined an occasion to honour the exemplary Biryani which is appreciated across the globe.

All Videos

DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
8:24
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
6:27
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
Deshhit : BJP's mission 'Telangana 2023'!
41:31
Deshhit : BJP's mission 'Telangana 2023'!
Taal Thoke ke : Is 'Rising bigotry' the reason behind the murders in Udaipur and Amravati?
44:54
Taal Thoke ke : Is 'Rising bigotry' the reason behind the murders in Udaipur and Amravati?
Agenda India Ka: Kanhaiyalal murder raises many serious questions
19:59
Agenda India Ka: Kanhaiyalal murder raises many serious questions

Trending Videos

8:24
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
6:27
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
41:31
Deshhit : BJP's mission 'Telangana 2023'!
44:54
Taal Thoke ke : Is 'Rising bigotry' the reason behind the murders in Udaipur and Amravati?
19:59
Agenda India Ka: Kanhaiyalal murder raises many serious questions
Lifestyle,