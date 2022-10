Gujarat Bridge: What led to the tragic incident that claimed 132 lives? Here's what we know so far...

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

Rescue workers raced against time to find survivors as they carried out rigorous search operations on boats after at least 132 people were killed in Gujarat on October 30. A footbridge packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities collapsed and plunged them into the river below. Watch the video to find out more about the probable reasons behind the tragedy...