Gujarat: PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ exhibition organised in Ahmedabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Inspired by the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a unique radio exhibition has been organized by Teerthdham-Preranatirth located in Pirana village of Ahmedabad district. An attempt has been made to show all the episodes of PM Modi’s ‘Man ki Baat’ through a radio exhibition.
